Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Motorola Solutions worth $179,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $129.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $11,886,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

