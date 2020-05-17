Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Alphabet worth $3,566,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

