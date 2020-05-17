Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $180.23 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $180,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.