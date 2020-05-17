Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $187.74 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Johnson Controls International worth $187,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $108,376,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $50,258,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NYSE:JCI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.