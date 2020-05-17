Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Verisign worth $154,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

