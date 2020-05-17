Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,971,641 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,520,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,971,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Ford Motor worth $161,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,250,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,671 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 58,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

