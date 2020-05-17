Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $873.42

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $873.42 and traded as high as $920.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $905.00, with a volume of 78,396 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 873.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 937.25. The company has a quick ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

