Barclays Upgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Overweight

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.33 on Friday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 524,813 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PG&E by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

