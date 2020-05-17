Barrington Research Reiterates Hold Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $510,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,420.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,735,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,704 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 12.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 194,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.