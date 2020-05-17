Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $8.37. Base Resources shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 8,248 shares.

BSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21.88 ($0.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

