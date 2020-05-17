Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.29.

BXRX stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

