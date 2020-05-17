Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Bauer alerts:

Shares of ETR:B5A opened at €10.54 ($12.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77. Bauer has a 1 year low of €9.32 ($10.84) and a 1 year high of €24.75 ($28.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.44. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

About Bauer

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.