Beacon Securities Comments on CENTRIC HEALTH Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CHH)

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get CENTRIC HEALTH alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised CENTRIC HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CHH opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.15 million.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.