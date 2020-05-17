Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($5.42) Per Share

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Beigene in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.42) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($5.57). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($21.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGNE. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $166.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beigene by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Beigene by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

