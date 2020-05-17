Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.30 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.44. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

