Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 337,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Best Buy worth $179,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of BBY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

