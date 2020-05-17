BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,623.21 ($21.35).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

