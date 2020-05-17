BidaskClub Upgrades Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of TLND opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Talend will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,524,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

