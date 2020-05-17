Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. provides crop productivity solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., formerly known as Labor Smart Inc., is based in Rosario, Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

