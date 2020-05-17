BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

BNTX stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.