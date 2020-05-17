BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

