BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.97

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.11. BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 56,544 shares changing hands.

BACHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

