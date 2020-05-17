Blocktix (TIX) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $107,306.00 and $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.36 or 0.03519049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

