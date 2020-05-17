Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

APRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -4.90. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,472.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

