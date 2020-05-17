BMO Capital Markets Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $102.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,227,000 after buying an additional 1,310,513 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 534,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 397,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $85,423,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

