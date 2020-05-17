BP (LON:BP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.79)) on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.89 ($5.23).

LON:BP opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 421.81. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.18%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £316 ($415.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

