Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Barnes Group stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $3,425,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Barnes Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Barnes Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.