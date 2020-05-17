Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $90.60

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE BMO opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $484,328,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

