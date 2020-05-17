Brokers Issue Forecasts for China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEMKT:CNR)

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for China Metro Rural in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,489.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,091.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 380,472 shares of company stock worth $1,591,188 in the last ninety days.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

