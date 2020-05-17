Brokers Offer Predictions for Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Casper Sleep in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.58 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $470,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

