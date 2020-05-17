Brokers Offer Predictions for Chromadex Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chromadex in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chromadex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDXC. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Chromadex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chromadex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chromadex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chromadex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

