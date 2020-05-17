Brokers Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

