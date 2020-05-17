Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

NYSE BAM opened at $29.95 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

