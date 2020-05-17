Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIP opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

