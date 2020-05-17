Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given New GBX 959 Price Target at UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 912 ($12.00) to GBX 959 ($12.62) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,743.69 ($22.94).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,319 ($17.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,367.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,825.89. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

