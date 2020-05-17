Cabot Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $38,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after purchasing an additional 427,606 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

