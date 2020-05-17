Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,077 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,115. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.