Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $280.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $505,030. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.