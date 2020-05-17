Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.03. Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 97,931,515 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.