Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94).

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,068,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 108.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 428,070 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $7,302,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

