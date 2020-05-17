Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEOS. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

