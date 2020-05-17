Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rockwell Medical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56).

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

RMTI stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

