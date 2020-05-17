CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. HMS (NYSE:HMSY) Critical Review

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.33% 10.82% 5.06% HMS 12.35% 11.47% 7.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBIZ and HMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 HMS 0 2 7 0 2.78

HMS has a consensus price target of $36.54, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given HMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than CBIZ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and HMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.22 $70.71 million $1.27 16.66 HMS $626.40 million 3.79 $87.22 million $1.15 23.36

HMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMS beats CBIZ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

