CBRE Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 591% compared to the typical volume of 418 call options.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

