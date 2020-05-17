Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

NYSE:CDR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

CDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

