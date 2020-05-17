Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.08. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.