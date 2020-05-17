Centogene (CNTG) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Centogene to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Centogene Competitors -107.08% -79.30% -27.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centogene and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million -$23.36 million -12.46 Centogene Competitors $985.62 million $50.20 million 36.22

Centogene’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centogene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centogene Competitors 241 837 1054 75 2.44

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Centogene’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centogene peers beat Centogene on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

