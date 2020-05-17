Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.40. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.