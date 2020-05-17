Cfra Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $24.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price upped by Cfra from $8.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

