Cfra Trims Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Target Price to $140.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $189.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.89.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

